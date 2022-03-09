Obituaries for the March 9, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

George Alan Julian

George Alan Julian, 55, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 25, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Sept. 28, 1966, in Dodge City, Kan., to Ronald Gene Julian and Helen Dianne Koehn Julian.

He worked at Sealed Air of Rogers for 10 years in the printing department. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, drag racing, collecting die-cast cars, flying drones, going to live rock and roll music shows and loved "KISS."

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Kay Julian, and his father.

Survivors are two sons, Donnie Schmidt (Bobbi) of Pea Ridge and Darrin Schmidt (Meagan) of Washburn, Mo.; his mother Helen Dickinson (Richard) of Wichita, Kan.; a sister Vickie Rowley (Lance) of Wichita, Kan.; and three grandchildren Grayson, Carson and Hannah.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.





Donnis Ruth Daniels

Donnis Ruth Daniels, 73, of Summers, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at home. She was born Wednesday, July 28, 1948, at Stroud, Oklah., to Jack and Evelyn Smith Barrett.

She married Jack Wayne Daniels on Monday, May 29, 1967, in Springdale and together they were parents to two children. She had a long career as a district manager for a large convenience station company and enjoyed going to yard sales in her spare time. Donnis' main focus in life was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Daniels; her parents, Jack and Evelyn Barrett; one grandchild, Donnie Joe Hanna; and seven siblings, Bill Barrett, Leta Faye Barrett, Dorothy Brooks, Edna Brooks, Nellie Ilene Barrett and Evelyn Batson.

Survivors are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Jennifer Daniels of Summers and Gary and Jeannie Daniels of Tontitown; and six grandchildren, Jeremy and Mindy Hanna of Pea Ridge, Jacqueline Hanna of Missouri, Jesse Daniels of Springdale, Noah Daniels of Summers and Gabby Daniels of Summers.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in Brashears Funeral Home.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Brashears Funeral Home with Gary Daniels officiating.

Pallbearers were Phillip Brooks, Tony Barrett, Dewayne Marshall, Raymond Kane, Noah Daniels and Dakota Marshall.

Honorary pallbearer was Jesse Daniels.

Interment followed services in Snow Cemetery, Wayton, Ark.

Services were entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Jackie Junior Davis

Jackie Junior Davis, 87, of Bentonville, Ark., died Feb. 27, 2022. He was born June 20, 1934, in Xenia, Ill., to Melvin Henderson Davis and Hazel Dell Stoops Davis.

He married Kenna Lou Hamblen April 9, 1952, and was a long haul truck driver for many years. He loved working on his Ford truck, horseback riding and riding his motorcycles. Jack loved the open road.

He was a member of the Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Kenna Lou Davis of the home; two sons, J.D. Davis and Dennis Davis of Bentonville; two daughters, Linda Wells and husband Michael of Clarkston, Wash., and Lareta Weaber and husband Ron of St. Elmo, Ill.; siblings, Judy Kanabe and Brenda Langford of Sacremento, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A private memorial service for family and close friends was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastside Assembly of God, 9908 Spring Valley Rd., Bentonville, AR 72712.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.





Donald Larry Moyer

Donald Larry Moyer, 69, of Rogers, Ark., died March 1, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Wadena, Minn., to Harry Monroe Moyer and Jessie Vera Kelly Moyer.

He was a retired truck driver, and loved working with cattle at the Rosie Stiles Farm in Pea Ridge. He loved animals especially his dog "Houston."

He was a member of the Brightwater United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Charles Moyer; and father-in-law, Marvin Swanson.

Survivors are his wife, Lori Swanson, whom he married Oct. 15, 1977; daughter, Brenda Moyer of Rogers; son, Matthew Moyer and wife Alicia of Bella Vista; brother, David Moyer and wife Carolyn of Elk River, Minn.; and mother-in-law, Irene Sager of Rogers.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Brightwater United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.