Four of five seats contested in School District

Four of the five zones of the Pea Ridge School District have contested races for a seat on the School Board.

The filing period closed March 1.

All five seats are open as the district was zoned for the first time as a result of a state law concerning percentage of minority population.

For the past 50 years, one seat has become available every year. Each board member served five years. This year, after the election, the five elected board members will draw lots to determine length of term, from one to five years. After this initial year, a seat will become available every year.

With the new zones, voters are to elect someone from their district. A map of the zones can be found on the School District website.

Four people filed for Zone 1. They are Chris Olson, Ryan Heckman, Adam Yager and Trenton Talburt.

Two people filed for Zone 2. They are Stephen (Drew) Rosser and Jessica Branham.

Three people filed for Zone 3. They are Eric Rowlee, Sarah Saragusa and Leslie Jackson.

One person filed for Zone 4 -- Mindy Cawthon. She currently holds a seat on the board.

Two people filed for Zone 5. They are Johnnie Dye and Melanie Christensen.

The election is set for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Early voting begins May 9. To vote in this election, one must register to vote by April 25, 2022.