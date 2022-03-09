Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Jackson Conrad Arendt, 18, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, dismissed
Harley A. Berckefeldt, 27, theft of rental or leased property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Habib M. Bootwala, 45, careless and prohibited driving , guilty; driving left of center , guilty
Kevin M. Bowlin, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jessica Ann Bryan, 31, possession of a controlled substance , guilty
Randell L. Dutton, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Chase Charles Gatt, 24, defective signal lights , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Vivian S. Hanlon, 18, possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Matthew Dennis Jensen, 35, speeding, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Dakota A. Ketcher, 25, assault on family or household member, guilty
Christopher M. Lewman, 50, violation of a no contact order , guilty; refusal to submit to arrest , guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua D. Mumau, 41, violation of a no contact order , guilty
Ryan D. Scott, 27, terroristic threatening, guilty
Kyle A. Taylor, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Daniel Blake Waters, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty