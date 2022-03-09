Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Jackson Conrad Arendt, 18, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, dismissed

Harley A. Berckefeldt, 27, theft of rental or leased property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Habib M. Bootwala, 45, careless and prohibited driving , guilty; driving left of center , guilty

Kevin M. Bowlin, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jessica Ann Bryan, 31, possession of a controlled substance , guilty

Randell L. Dutton, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Chase Charles Gatt, 24, defective signal lights , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Vivian S. Hanlon, 18, possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Matthew Dennis Jensen, 35, speeding, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Dakota A. Ketcher, 25, assault on family or household member, guilty

Christopher M. Lewman, 50, violation of a no contact order , guilty; refusal to submit to arrest , guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua D. Mumau, 41, violation of a no contact order , guilty

Ryan D. Scott, 27, terroristic threatening, guilty

Kyle A. Taylor, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Daniel Blake Waters, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty