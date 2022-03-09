City Council to review rezone requests

Mayor Jackie Crabtree is expected to present his final state of the city address Tuesday, March 15, at the City Council meeting.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 755 rezoning property on Ark. Hwy. 72 from Agricultural (A1) to medium-density Residential (R2), for TMS Projects Inc.;

• Ord. 756 rezoning property (three parcels of 19.92 acres, 20.06 acres and 19.47 acres) on West Pickens Road from from Agricultural (A1) to medium-density Residential (R2), for Anderson Homes;

• Ord. 748 approving the Fire Department employee manual;

• Request from Fire Chief Jared Powell concerning bunker gear;

• Res. 478 addressing ARPA premium pay;

• Pea Ridge Planning Commission; and

• Approving bids for 2022 street projects.

City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the council room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Crabtree was first elected in 1995 when the mayor's position was part-time. He served two tems as a part-time mayor before the seat became full time. He announced he will not run for re-election.