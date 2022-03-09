Cherry pies served by FFA

Pea Ridge High School FFA students passed out cherry pies to staff at PRHS continuing a tradition begun by long-time agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Perry Mason.

Ashley Wishon, ag teacher and FFA advisor, said: "Mr. Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington's birthday so we continued with that this year."

Several events sceduled for FFA week were postponed due to school cancellation as a result of icy roads.

This year's Pea Ridge FFA officers are Mariana Vargas, president; Kale Webb and Nick Reiter, vice president; Connor Pierce, secretary; Malachi Baker, treasurer; Malachi Baker, treasurer; Sarah Richardson, reporter; Landon Hoeme, sentinel; Kimber Howe, junior advisor; Kelsey Whitehill, historian; and Isaac Whitehill, chaplain.

Members of the Pea Ridge High School FFA passed out cherry pies to high school staff Tuesday, Feb. 22. Former agriculture teacher/FFA advisor Perry Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington’s birthday and the current FFA continues the tradition under the direction of Mrs. Ashley Wishon.



Members of the Pea Ridge High School FFA passed out cherry pies to high school staff Tuesday, Feb. 22. Former agriculture teacher/FFA advisor Perry Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington’s birthday and the current FFA continues the tradition under the direction of Mrs. Ashley Wishon.



Members of the Pea Ridge High School FFA passed out cherry pies to high school staff Tuesday, Feb. 22. Former agriculture teacher/FFA advisor Perry Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington’s birthday and the current FFA continues the tradition under the direction of Mrs. Ashley Wishon.



Members of the Pea Ridge High School FFA passed out cherry pies to high school staff Tuesday, Feb. 22. Former agriculture teacher/FFA advisor Perry Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington’s birthday and the current FFA continues the tradition under the direction of Mrs. Ashley Wishon.



Members of the Pea Ridge High School FFA passed out cherry pies to high school staff Tuesday, Feb. 22. Former agriculture teacher/FFA advisor Perry Mason started the tradition of handing out cherry pie for teachers on George Washington’s birthday and the current FFA continues the tradition under the direction of Mrs. Ashley Wishon.

