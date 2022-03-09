Blackhawk spring sports schedule

Thursday, March 10
5 p.m. Baseball vs. NW Arkansas Homeschool Hornets @ Arvest Ball park
TBA Softball vs. TBA @ Rogers Heritage High School
Track in Springdale Invitational @ Har-Ber
Friday, March 11
12 p.m. Baseball vs. Green Forest at Green Forest
2:15 p.m. Softball vs. TBA @ Rogers Heritage High School
8 p.m. Softball vs. Russellville @ Russellville
Track in Y-Timing Running Festival @ Gravette
Saturday, March 12
TBA Softball in Heritage Tournament @ Rogers Heritage
Monday, March 14
5 p.m. Softball @ Siloam Springs
Tuesday, March 15
5 p.m. Baseball vs. Gentry @ Home
5 p.m. Softball vs. Elkins @ Home
Wednesday, March 16
4:30 Baseball vs. Farmington @ Home