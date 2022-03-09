Sign in
Blackhawk spring sports schedule

March 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 10

5 p.m. Baseball vs. NW Arkansas Homeschool Hornets @ Arvest Ball park

TBA Softball vs. TBA @ Rogers Heritage High School

Track in Springdale Invitational @ Har-Ber

Friday, March 11

12 p.m. Baseball vs. Green Forest at Green Forest

2:15 p.m. Softball vs. TBA @ Rogers Heritage High School

8 p.m. Softball vs. Russellville @ Russellville

Track in Y-Timing Running Festival @ Gravette

Saturday, March 12

TBA Softball in Heritage Tournament @ Rogers Heritage

Monday, March 14

5 p.m. Softball @ Siloam Springs

Tuesday, March 15

5 p.m. Baseball vs. Gentry @ Home

5 p.m. Softball vs. Elkins @ Home

Wednesday, March 16

4:30 Baseball vs. Farmington @ Home

