Benton County Jail

Tuesday, March 1

3:34 p.m. Casey Eagle George, 42, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Wednesday, March 2

3:44 p.m. Cheyanne Celestrial Pitts, 27, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, possession drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief; possession drug paraphernalia; first degree forgery; possession of a controlled substance

Thursday, March 3

11:27 a.m. Jacob Leftwich, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, terroristic threatening; second-degree battery; harassing communications; two failure to appear

12:54 p.m. Sarah Brooks, 26, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revocation of probation; failure to appear

10:03 p.m. Brian Wayne Clause, 49, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 114 days

Friday, March 4

4:50 p.m. Steven Allen Schodrowski, 50, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, theft by receiving; shoplifting

10:18 p.m. Brian John Fino, 48, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of no contact order

Saturday, March 5

2:33 a.m. Adrian K. Leffingwell, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery

3:01 a.m. Breannah Roller, 23, Garfield, by Rogers Police, two theft of property; two commercial burglary; two failure to appear

7:22 p.m. Taylor Ray Garrigus, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; fleeing; speeding; reckless driving; violation of omnibus DWI Act