Baseball Blackhawks trounce Tigers

The Blackhawk baseball varsity game was called at end of fourth inning as the Blackhawks defeated the Green Forest Tigers 18-0 Friday, March 4. The junior varsity game was also won by Pea Ridge, according to coach Matt Easterling.
Blackhawk senior Ryan Law, No. 11, pitched the first three innings Friday, March 4.
Blackhawk sophomore Harper Rumancik, No. 15, and assistant coach Blake Rudolph bump fists at first base Friday, March 4.
Sophomore Blackhawk Landen Long, No. 24, pitched the fourth inning Friday, March 4.
Blackhawk sophomore Gavin Dixon, No. 26, was safe at first base Friday, March 4.
Blackhawk freshman Brayden Wright, No. 27, was safe at first base Friday, March 4, in the game against Green Forest.
Blackhawk freshman Jacob Ogburn, No. 28, slid into second base Friday, March 4.
Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart, No. 10, proudly wears the special helmet with which he was crowned by teammates after making a home run Friday, March 4. Assistant coach Chris Bennet said the baseball boys wanted to do something fun after a home run.
Blackhawk senior J.T. Roses, No. 22, was the catcher for the first three innings Friday, March 4, in the game against Green Forest. Pea Ridge won 18-0.
Blackhawk junior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, bats Friday, March 4, against Green Forest.