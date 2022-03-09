Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Blackhawks trounce Tigers

March 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart, No. 10, hit a home run Friday, March 4.

The Blackhawk baseball varsity game was called at end of fourth inning as the Blackhawks defeated the Green Forest Tigers 18-0 Friday, March 4. The junior varsity game was also won by Pea Ridge, according to coach Matt Easterling.

  photo  Blackhawk senior Ryan Law, No. 11, pitched the first three innings Friday, March 4.
  
  photo  Blackhawk sophomore Harper Rumancik, No. 15, and assistant coach Blake Rudolph bump fists at first base Friday, March 4.
  
  photo  Sophomore Blackhawk Landen Long, No. 24, pitched the fourth inning Friday, March 4.
  
  photo  Blackhawk sophomore Gavin Dixon, No. 26, was safe at first base Friday, March 4.
  
  photo  Blackhawk freshman Brayden Wright, No. 27, was safe at first base Friday, March 4, in the game against Green Forest.
  
  photo  Blackhawk freshman Jacob Ogburn, No. 28, slid into second base Friday, March 4.
  
  photo  Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart, No. 10, proudly wears the special helmet with which he was crowned by teammates after making a home run Friday, March 4. Assistant coach Chris Bennet said the baseball boys wanted to do something fun after a home run.
  
  photo  Blackhawk senior J.T. Roses, No. 22, was the catcher for the first three innings Friday, March 4, in the game against Green Forest. Pea Ridge won 18-0.
  
  photo  Blackhawk junior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, bats Friday, March 4, against Green Forest.
  

Print Headline: Baseball Blackhawks trounce Tigers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

What happens when all the student volunteers disappear?
by The Associated Press
Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities
Some in GOP want ballots to be counted by hand, not machines
by The Associated Press
Uptick but no exodus: Despite stress, many teachers stay put
by The Associated Press
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, goes to governor
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT