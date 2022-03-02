Students earn skill sets and certificates for work force

Earning certificates that will enable them to immediately enter the work force, several Pea Ridge High School students were presented with certificates for registered medical assistant and one earned a pharmacy technician certificate.

The purpose of the program is "... providing students with the work-related skills to be successful beyond the walls of our classrooms and into adulthood," superintendent Keith Martin said, in opening the ceremony.

The certificates were presented Wednesday, Feb. 16, in a Career and Technical Education Celebration program held in the Fine Arts Center at PRHS.

Ross White, Arkansas director of Career and Technical Education, featured speaker, said CTE students have a higher four-year graduation rate than non-CTE students, according to the Perkins V indicator for all students. He said CTE students have a 96.20% graduation rate compared to 80.10% for non-CTE students. White said 91.92% of CTE students continue their education after high school.

"We can be proud of that!" White said. "Our career-technical education programs ... and student organizations ... do a phenomenal job of keeping our students connected ... that leads to that 96.2% graduation rate."

"Our ultimate goal," White said, "is that return on investment. We've invested in these students for 13 years... let's have them be active in our communities."

"That is so much of what our programs are doing -- developing those skills that are needed" to enable the students in invest in the local communities, White said.

"I want to applaud Pea Ridge in the work they've done to get this implemented through their career-readiness courses," White said.

Students speaking at the program included Nalea Holliday, DECA president; Riley Robbins, DECA vice president of marketing; Hannah Cline, registered pharmacy technician; Caleb Neil, registered medical assistant; and Hallie Deaton, registered medical assistant.

Presenting the certificates and awards were Taylor Cox, PRHS medical teacher, and Melissa Swearingen, nurse practitioner.

Earning a registered medical assistant certification were Kennedy Allison, Chelsea Blount, Madison Bryant, Isabella Cruz, Julia Davis, Hallie Deaton, Kylee Ford, Mikayla Humphrey, Anahi Moreno, Kiowa Morris, Caleb Neil, Tyler Quam, John Roses, Kenna Shiers, Tristan Thurman, Lisbeth Vazquez Islas and Dallice White.

Hannah Cline earned a pharmacy technician certificate.

Red Apron students were Aidan Aguilar, Braidon McCarley, Haven Girty, Camila Barrios, Kiera McChristian, Brandon Green, Trevor Blair, Isaac Ross, Monique Holley, Jared Brewer, Alex Simmerman, Dominic Trotter, Bailee Farrell, Gavin Spivey, Preston Worthen and Khalyn Kastner.

Serv-Safe certified students were Jasmine Aguilar, Ireland Arnold, Chelsea Blount, Ansley Brown, Hannah Brown, Delaney Busby, Shri Buss, Patrick Elliot, Mason Jones, Kaitlyn Joyce, Hutchison Kelso, Lexxie King, Olivia Lewis, Marissa Mize, Conner Nunley, Autumn Simerell, Isaiah Sutton, Jonathan Sutton, Nicholas Reiter, Cora Rapier, Samuel Shamburger, Shaylyn Sykes, Leah Telgemeier, Mariana Vargas, Allen "AJ" Boyd, Savannah Bratti, John Hayden Bray, Jared Brewer, Levi Brightwell, Amelia Dayberry, Lily Edmisson, Tian Grant, Katie Jones, Rebekah Konkler, Eduarado Torres, Cadence Townzen, Trenedy undernehr, Melissa Gonzalez, Olivia Labriola, Alec Lewis, Zoey Litchfield, Kayleigh Mathis, Anahi Moreno, Nicole Ochoa, Rylee Quick, Rylee Rains, Sarah Richardson, Demi Rosser, Alissa Russell, Elizabeth Staib, Justin Merino, Braidon McCarley, Jason Beyer, Celeste Vasquez, Madeline Vincent, Chloe Ward, Julia Davis, Sydney Donnel, Taylor Edwards, James Flanagan, Chase Fortenberry, Kylie Grigg, Savannah Hooten, Abbygale Jackson, Nikki Ketcher, Damian Kimbrough, Richie Lara, Paige Martindale, Sarah Messer, Donovan Oxford, Jadeh Roberts, Finley Webb, Emma Ritz and Lainee Collins.

CTE students also worked with pre-kindergarten students teaching safety and handwashing. Pre-k students were Palmer Allen, Timothy Allen, Crozby Apple, Grayson Barnes, Carlos Beltran, Cayse Bettis, Ileigh Brandon, Camila Caldera, Isaac Church, Mason Clark, Aalizabeth Dunson, Josie Everett, Evelyn Fry, Maverick Henson, Chance Hesington, Mary Holiman, Asher Hooker, Kooper Jackson, Matthew Jones, Paisley Kendrick, Adelynn Lawson, Jalynn Lay, Kason Ledbetter, Kaiden LeJeune, Timothy Luper, Boston Marnett, Oakley Ragsdale, London Roberts, Oaklee Roberts, Trace Roughton, Julia Rubisch, Jacoby Schwyhart, Olivia eay, John-Benjamin Sebree, Paisleigh Shaffer, Rylan Taylor, Emily Trahan, Molly Wilson, Harper Woods and Paisley Woodward.

