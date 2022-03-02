Smith land wanted by city for park

A wooded area off Greer Street was vacated when the owner died several years ago.

Now, the city is petitioning the Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands for that property.

After the death of Merrie Lynne Smith, city officials "remediated the property for its unsightly and unsanitary conditions and filed a municipal lien in 2016 in the amount of $11,528.61," according to the petition to Tommy Land, Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands. The property has been certified by the county tax collector and is believed to be slated for sale by the Commissioner for nonpayment of property taxes.

City Council members approved the resolution at the Feb. 15 City Council meeting authorizing city officials to petition for the approximately five acres of property which Mayor Jackie Crabtree said would be beneficial to the city for park property.

According to the resolution, "should the Commissioner be included to grant said deed, the City Council will ensure proper management and oversight of the park" and the "city will be a good steward of the entrusted state asset."

There are approximately 250 houses just south and west of the property, according to the petition. Two additional nearby parcels, comprising 75 unimproved acres, sold for more than $2.7 million in November 2021, according to the petition, and more than 500 additional housing units are expected to be constructed southeast of the property.

"The city intends to use the property as municipal park land," according to the petition, which also states "the City Parks Department is designated and will be responsible for maintenance and operation of the property should the commissioner decide to issue a deed for the property to the city."

The petition also states the city "will begin clearing and improving the property for park use within 12 months of receiving the deed from the commissioner."

"With the growth in that area, it's strategically located," Shane Perry, city attorney, told Council members. "It will be very beneficial to the city. It would be a great asset to the city of Pea Ridge.

City building official Tony Townsend whether the land had reverted to the state even though the city has a lien on it.

Perry said the property had been certified to go to auction, but that with the covid restrictions, the auction has not happened.

"When I checked, it was still there so I think we should petition for it and see what happens," Perry said.

All four City Council members voted in favor of the resolution.