School Board race draws interest

Several people have thrown their hats in the ring for the School Board seats available for the Pea Ridge School District this year.

There are five seats open as the district has been zoned for the first time in more than 50 years as a result of a state law concerning percentage of minority population.

For the past 50 years, one seat has become available every year. Each board member served five years. This year, after the election, the five elected board members will draw lots to determine length of term, from one to five years. After this initial year, a seat will become every year.

With the new zones, voters are to elect someone from their district. A map of the zones can be found on the School District website.

The filing period closed March 1.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 10 people had filed for the five seats.

Four people had filed for Zone 1. They are Chris Olson, Ryan Heckman, Adam Yager and Trenton Talburt.

Two people filed for Zone 2. They are Stephen (Drew) Rosser and Jessica Branham.

Three people filed for Zone 3. They are Eric Rowlee, Sarah Saragusa and Leslie Jackson.

One person filed for Zone 4. Mindy Cawthon filed for election. She currently holds a seat on the board.

No one had filed for Zone 5 by press time Monday.

Incumbents Jeff Neil, Sandy Button and Jenny Woods said they were not seeking re-election. Incumbent John Dye said he planned to file for re-election.