Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 9

Thursday, Feb. 24, 1972

Visitors to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., will now have an opportunity to view a permanent file established there on Clyde "Pea Ridge" Day, this town's contribution to the baseball greats of America. Day played for four seasons in the majors. Day was the delight of millions of fans, equally capable of pitching with either his right or left hand, he was a colorful character on the playing field who drew national publicity for his habit of giving a gigantic whooping hog call, much to the chagrin of his team's opponents.

A member of the Arkansas Pollution Control Commission spent most of Monday in Pea Ridge making an official inspection of the Pea Ridge sewer treatment facilities.

The Central Bluegrass Association will hold its second organization meeting in Pea Ridge on March 4. A bluegrass show will be held in the school gym.

A new bakery, featuring home-baked goods, has been opened this week in a new section of the Quicke Shoppe by Mrs. Bill (Joyce) Foster. An experienced cook, Mrs. Foster worked at one time for a doughnut shop in Tulsa and for some time has been employed as a cook at a Bentonville nursing home.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 9

Wednesday, March 3, 1982

Brush and flue fires kept Pea Ridge country fire departments busy again last week. Avoca Volunteer Fire Department handled a brush fire five miles east of Avoca Saturday afternoon. Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department handled two flue fires Friday, one at the Anna Foster residence northwest of Pea Ridge and the other at the Lynn Jarman residence on Rains Street. Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department handled two brush fires on Posy Mountain.

A special feature focused on the 120th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge which was fought in March 1862. The dedication of the Pea Ridge National Military Park was held March 7, 1960.

The three candidates for the five-year term on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education will offer an opportunity to present their qualifications to the members of the Pea Ridge Parent-Teachers Association Monday.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 9

Thursday, March 5, 1992

The Pea Ridge National Military Park will host its annual encampment this weekend on the 130th anniversary of one of the largest Civil War battles fought west of the Mississippi.

A Brightwater man, Leo Lynch, said he will file to seek the Republican nomination for the District 3 justice of the peace seat on the Benton County Quorum Court being vacated by Roy Roe.

The Pea Ridge Scott Hi-Q team ended the season last week with a total of 89 points. Wade Kniseley, Scott Hi-Q faculty advisor, said the team started off high.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2002

Lightning may have caused a fire that gutted a house Tuesday on Tommy Hawk Road west of Pea Ridge. Fire Chief Frank Rizzio said he was attributing the fire to a "heavy-duty lightning strike."

A special eight-page section commemorating the 140th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge was included in this week's TIMES.

Winners of the Science Fair at the Middle School included Ashley Martfeld, Alex Kelly, James Hendrix, Jamie Schwyhart and Jeremy Spotts.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012

Low interest rates will save thousands of dollars for both the Pea Ridge School District and the city of Pea Ridge as both entities are refinancing bond issues.

School, civic and community members will meet to assess the strengths and weaknesses of eight candidates for superintendent of schools for Pea Ridge. Each candidate will be questioned in front of the committee for about an hour.

Pea Ridge basketball coach Charley Clark was content to let Jacob Hall roam the perimeter last season as a sophomore. Hall was the first Blackhawk player off the bench last season and broke into the starting lineup a year ago after a teammate suffered a season-ending injury.