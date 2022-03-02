Greek Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters
Recipes to Remember
2 c. broccoli flowerettes
2 c. cauliflower flowerettes
1 pt. grape tomatoes
½ c. pitted Kalamata olives
½ c. black olives
8 oz. jar artichoke hearts
1 c. Feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Zesty Italian season packet (according to directions; substitute some of the oil with artichoke juice)
Combine broccoli and cauliflower, halved tomatoes, olives, and halved artichoke hearts. Crumble Feta cheese over veggies. Toss with dressing.
•••
