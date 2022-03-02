Planning seat applications still being received

Several people have applied for the vacant seat on the Pea Ridge Planning Commission, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who said he will continue to accept applications until 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.

Persons who have applied for the opening on the Planning Commission include Peter Breninger, Aaron Webb, Oksana DeMaris, Cody Regan, Craig Homsley, Jennifer Shapley, Carolyne Wendel and Joshua DeForest.

Breninger is a senior architect with pb2 Architecture and Engineering.

Wendel is program director for global technology for GamStop and was previously with Walmart Innovation team.

DeForest is program manager with Walmart.

DeMaris is a realtor, brokerage associate with Focus Commercial Real Estate.

Shapley is a senior vice president, executive broker with Lindsey & Associates.

Homsley is a realtor with H&R Group at Thrive.

Regan is owner of Mr. Handyman and AireServ of Northwest Arkansas.

Webb is senior account manager of FTG Ltd.