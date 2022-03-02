Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 7

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot Pockets, garden salad, corn on cob, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 8

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 9

Breakfast: Apple or cherry frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 10

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 11

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75