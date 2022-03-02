Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Feb. 10

11:34 p.m. A resident of Autumn Home Care reported her friend has $300 missing from her walker compartment and she was missing $200 from her purse.

Friday, Feb. 11

11:32 a.m. A resident of Wade Lane reported missing cash from her wallet.

Sunday, Feb. 20

4:53 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Amber Spillman, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault and transported James R. Spillman, 41, Pea Ridge, to meet Bella Vista Police for a warrant from Bella Vista.

Monday, Feb. 21

2:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Keith Richard Jones, 38, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and warrants from Farmington, Bentonville, Lowell, Pea Ridge, Rogers and Benton County.