OPINION: Winn helps Pitt State take MIAA track title

Freshman Lady Gorilla track athlete Blakelee Winn, former Blackhawk high school state champion, had a good weekend in northwest Missouri as she helped her team to a conference title.

Winn started the scoring for Pittsburg State by taking the silver medal in the pentathlon. She finished second behind Luisary Toledo of the host school Northwest Missouri State University. Toledo was the national junior college indoor champion in the pentathlon in 2021, though is currently listed as a freshman this season for Northwest Missouri State.

In the pentathlon event this past weekend, Winn beat Toledo by 10 points in the 800-meter, by 20 points in the long jump, by 28 points in the 60-meter hurdles and the two athletes tied in the high jump. The shot put was the only event Toledo bested Winn, where she scored 80 more points than the former Pea Ridge athlete. That difference was just enough to let the Venezuelan athlete win the overall event 3,872 to 3,850, the narrowest of margins.

Besides the eight points in the pentathlon, Winn was fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.59) and fifth in the long jump (18-3), scoring a total of 16 of the 119 points Pittsburg State racked up en route to their conference title. Northwest Missouri State finished with 98, Lincoln University 86, Central Missouri 82, and Fort Hays State 76 to round out the top five of the 15-team conference.

Currently, Winn is ranked fifth in the United State in the NCAA Division II Indoor pentathlon rankings, just behind Toledo who is fourth. On top in the No. 1 position is Pittsburg State's Trace Mosby who scored her best earlier in the year. She competed in other events at the MIAA championships.

Currently ranked 16th in the long jump, she has a good shot in getting in at that event, and she is on the bubble ranked 18th in the 60-meter dash. A lot of good athletes are ranked in many events, but when it comes down to the two-day national meet, there are events that athletes may decline to compete in due to scheduling.

Speaking of nationals, it appears that Pittsburg State will be the host school next week. The NCAA official website listed a school on the east coast back in December as the 2022 host, but something changed.

So hey, if you do not mind driving a bit to see a former Pea Ridge athlete compete at nationals, March 12-13 might be your chance. The women's pentathlon will be Saturday morning at the really nice facility in Pittsburg. One of the few 300-meter tracks (most are 200 meters), it has that really fast Mondo surface, like the track at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The UA track is banked, making it one of the fastest tracks in the world. Pitt State has a flat track, albeit bigger.

Next week the nationals lineup will be announced. I'm pretty sure Winn will be among them in at least one event. A fifth ranking two weeks out from the national meet is usually a lock.

4A-1 District basketball teams

demolish the 4A-4 in Region play

Something that rarely, if ever, happens, all the representatives of a particular district, both boys and girls, have qualified for the state tournament.

The particular district is our own 4A-1 with all four boys' teams and all four girls' teams wiping out all the reps from the 4A-4.

The big shockers involved the Shiloh boys and the Prairie Grove girls. The last place boys' team from the 4A-East that only won three conference games, took down the 4A-4 champion Subiaco 49-45 to reach the Region semifinals and earn a place in the state tournament. The Prairie Grove girls finished in last place in the 4A-West but defeated the 4A-4 district champion Morrilton 39-36. also punching their ticket to the state tourney. Two weeks ago, the two teams were both slated to be one and done in the district playoffs, but now they're on their way to state.

In the boys' regions, Harrison upset Morrilton 60-42 to advance, with Berryville whipping Dardanelle 58-52 and the state's top-ranked team Farmington beating Pottsville 70-56. In the all-4A-1 semis, Berryville ran over Shiloh 65-48 and Farmington crushed Harrison 75-50 to set up a district rematch between those two teams. That game was set for this past Sunday after inclement weather delayed the games last week.

In the girls' games, Gentry got past Pottsville 53-51, Harrison overcame Dardanelle 40-34 and the state's top-ranked girl team Farmington obliterated Ozark 68-27. In the semifinals, Prairie Grove pulled another big upset, conquering Harrison 47-43 to gain a final spot against Farmington last Monday. The Cardinals earned their finals berth via a 67-45 beat down of Gentry. Gentry played Harrison for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

There are 12 teams in the state tournament, which means a third of them hail from the 4A-1. Our league has been the toughest girls one in the state in recent years, with the 2021 state final being a matchup between 4A-1 teams Harrison and Farmington. The 30-1 Cards are heaving favorites to win it all this year, but things don't always turn out as expected.

The 'Backs are back

Back a few decades, there was a time when the Razorbacks were winning everything. Football was good, basketball was great, track and field dominated the U.S., and baseball was always among the leaders.

Back in January, the football Hogs whipped Penn State with football pundits predicting Sam Pittman's third year at the helm may prove to be a special year. In basketball, after a roaring start then a two-week slump, the cage Hogs (12-4) are on a tear, climbing to within one game of league leader Auburn (13-3).

The Muss Bus coach Eric Musselman led the 'Backs to wins over three Top 16-ranked teams in three weeks, taking out No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 Kentucky, and No. 16 Tennessee. It would appear the UA has an invite to the NCAA national tournament locked up, with only the seeding to be determined.

Last weekend, both the men's and women's teams ran off with the 2022 SEC Indoor Track titles, with the women getting used to winning that honor almost every year. The men are having a terrific year and have a shot at national honors as do the women.

Bud Walton Arena at the UA, when it is full and rocking, is one of the hardest places to play in the country when the fans are into the game. After beating No. 1 Auburn, the fans rushed the floor to celebrate the victory, enjoying the moment, although costing the UA $250,000 in fines. When they took down perennial power Kentucky last week, the fans were whooping it up, but didn't rush the floor, saving the UA another hefty fine.

It's fun to be a Razorback fan again.

The 4A-1 -- a wrestling power?

The Arkansas High School 4A State Wrestling Championships were held recently and teams from the 4A-1 did quite well. In the 20-team state tournament, held in Little Rock, three of the top five teams were from our district.

Arkadelphia won the title with 78 points, just ahead of Shiloh's 73 point total. Pottsville was third with 66 points to just edge out Gravette and Berryville who finished tied for fourth with 63 points.

It seems that athletes from the 4A-1 were dominant in the smaller weight classes. Gravette won the 106 weight class, Berryville won the 113 and 120 weight classes, Shiloh won the 126 weight class with Gentry taking the 132 weight division. In the next weight, the 138 class, Shiloh took a second place. Besides those mentioned, other weight classes are 145, 152, 160, 170, 180, 195, 220 and 285,

Coming from a school that had wrestling, I liked the sport as it was a place that smaller athletes could excel, as well as the largest. Our coach introduced the sport to Monett as he saw it as a way to toughen up and strengthen the football program where he was also head coach. With athletes gaining strength as wrestlers, then gaining speed and quickness through competing in track and field, the Cub program went from losing 20 some straight games in the mid '60s, to a 30-game football winning streak in the early '70s.

I have a grandson who competed as a sophomore for Gravette this year. He made it to state though didn't make it to the finals. However, his strength and agility is much better than what it was just a few months ago.

•••

