Obituaries for the March 2, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Tina Lee Antrim Grieve

Tina Lee Antrim Grieve, 65, died on Feb. 23, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by family. She was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 4, 1956, to Linna Ellen Jarnagan and Bill Lee Antrim.

She graduated from Rogers High School and studied accounting and business at Springfield College in Springfield, Mo. She worked at Home Depot for many years before retireing. She loved reading, crafting, spending time with family and friends and most of all her cats, Jake, Lucy and Dixie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Lee Antrim, and her mother, Linna Ellen Jarnagan Hufford.

Survivors are her son, Travis Antrim of Lincoln, Ark.; three siblings, Dennis (Sue) Antrim of Pea Ridge, Ark., Marline Matox of Fayetteville, Ark., and Billy Antrim (Linda) of Lawrenceville, Pa.; two nieces, Brandy Phillips (Doug) of Bald Knob, Ark., and Tya Antrim (AJ) of Gentry, Ark.; and many family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined later.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

James 'Jimmie' LeRoy Swanson

James "Jimmie" LeRoy Swanson, 77, of Springdale, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. He was born June 30, 1944, in Laramie, Wyo., to Edwin LeRoy Swanson and Betty Ann Melvin Wilcox.

He was an Air Force veteran serving in the 818th combat defense squadron and later owned and operated Jim's Auto Sales in Rogers. Jimmie loved to watch Westerns, traveling with his family and helping people out when he saw a need.

He loved his grandchildren very much and loved to sing for the Lord at Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jamie Swanson; and a brother, Johnny Swanson.

Survivors are his wife, Norma Jean Swanson, whom he married Feb. 9, 1979; two sons, Kevin Swanson of Fayetteville and Greg Phifer and wife Angela of Bentonville; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Sarah, Natalie and Emily.

Visitation was held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Eastside Assembly of God.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastside Assembly of God, 9908 Spring Valley Rd.. Bentonville, AR 72712.

