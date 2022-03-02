Football families, players honored, encouraged

Football players, their parents and coaches were honored Monday, Feb. 21, at a Blackhawk Banquet in the Fine Arts Center.

"It's about celebrating the young men that put in the countless hours, the 6:50 a.m. starts all summer, the extra everything that goes into building a foundation for this football program. It's also about recognizing the parents and families that supported these young men every step of the way," head coach Brey Cook said, adding "especially when those steps were often uphill, often difficult, but undoubtedly worth it."

"Our coaches have put in countless hours this fall and this spring as we continue to build this thing. But there is one person here who has easily outworked us, and I have been amazed with every single day. I know she had so much help by our amazing parents but she is responsible for the planning and organizing of all of our team breakfasts, pregame meals and dealing with me on a weekly basis (which I know can be stressful). Along with all of our Blackhawk parents, She has done an absolutely outstanding job," Cook said as he honored Aimee Anderson.

Team managers Trinity Alley, Kearston Rouner, Layla Upton and Kyle Hall were recognized.

Special Awards for seniors included:

• Honorable Mention: Caleb Neil, Austin James and Seth Foster

• Second Team All Conference: Mason Harling, Jonathan Lyons and Gavin Dixon

• First Team All Conference: Will Anderson, Clay Sebree, Joe Adams, Braidon McCarley and Justin Blount

• All State: Trevor Blair

Awards

Rookie of the Year: Payton Carney

Defensive Newcomer: Austin James

Offensive Newcomer: Gavin Dixon

Scout Team Award: Jordan Wilkerson

Academic Award: Joe Adams

Lockdown Award: Jonathan Lyons

Blackhawk Award: Caleb Neil and Ryan Karhl

Offensive Line MVP: Clay Sebree

Defensive Line MVP: Justin Blount

Offensive MVP: Trevor Blair

Defensive MVP: Justin Blount

Overall MVP: Joe Adams

Weight Room Awards:

Mason Harling, Braidon McCarley, Cody Kahrl, Mason Sing, Cole Cray, Boston Pifer, Seth Wilkerson

Cotton Award: Will Anderson

"Our last award of the night is dedicated the memory of Ayden Cotton. The 24 Forever, Live Like Ayden award is dedicated to a student athlete who most resembles Ayden. A student who exemplifies hard work, passion, dedication all the while encouraging those around him. Someone whose energy is infectious," Cook said.

Ayden Cotton, who died in January 2020, wore jersey No. 24.

"I did not get to meet Ayden, but I see glimpses of him every day through the actions and personalities of this senior class. When I spoke to Mrs. Anderson on the phone about the incredible donation that the 24 Foundation had made and we discussed the idea of creating this award. It was actually kind of a surreal moment because we as coaches had the exact same idea. And When we spoke about creating this award it was actually already sitting in my office."

"The 2021 Live like Ayden Award will go to a young man who is a naturally gifted athlete, talented, and found a lot of success this year. However the reason it will go home with this young man is because despite being all of those things, he was not always the No. 1 target. When other players in his position could of been frustrated he stepped up, continued to play his role and over the course of the season quickly become that No. 1 target on many occasions. This years award will go to senior Will Anderson."

Cook closed with reminding the students of the "Keys to Victory" which include:

Family -- As you take your next steps. Wherever they may be. You will always be a part of our family. Please come back and see us. And don't hesitate to call us when you need to.

Little Things -- We will continue to focus on the details, and you should always as well. But your KTV today is enjoy them. Because the little things are things you will remember.

Intensity -- Intensity will happen at different phases of your life. Know that you are fully prepared for it. If at times you feel as though you are unprepared, refer to KTV No. 1.

Graduate -- Finish this semester. I know for a fact some of you have put academics on pause. Do not put this off, and finish your grades, now.

Hard work -- There is no substitute for Hard work.

Toughness -- Your definition of toughness will change. But its easy to compete and fight when you are winning. Never forget what it took to not just to complete the last two years. But walk away with a win on senior night. That is toughness.

"To our parents, last year showed me that along with these young men and women, you are what makes Pea Ridge special," Cook concluded. "Thank you and Take FLIGHT."

Will Anderson earned the "Live like Ayden" award for continuing to play his role even when he was not the number one target, according to Coach Brey Cook, who said Anderson lived like former classmate Ayden Cotton as he exemplifies hard work, passion and dedication while encouraging those around him. Cotton passed away Jan. 9, 2020. Anderson is shown with Cotton's parents, Roy and Jamie Cotton.



Trevor Blair was named Offensive MVP and received the award from Coach Cody Alexander. Blair was also named All-State.



Justin Blount received the Defensive Line Most Valuable Player award and Defensive MVP from Coach Childress, standing in for Coach Max Hotelling.



Joe Adams was named Overall Most Valuable Player and received the award from Coach Childress.



Austin James received the Defensive Newcomer award from Coach Childress for demonstrating significant growth in his first year as a defensive starter.



Gavin Dixon received the Offensive Newcomer award from Coach Cody Alexander for demonstrating significant growth in his first year as an offensive starter.



Jordan Wilkerson received the Scout Team Award from Coach Matt Easterling for consistently showing up and performing every day on the scout team with exemplary effort.



Joe Adams received the Academic Award from Coach Jason Upton for best exemplifying what it means to be a student first; Adams earned a 4.0 grade point average and scored 25 on the ACT.



Jonathan Lyons received the Lockdown Award from Coach Josh Reynolds for being the defensive player who consistently demonstrated the ability to cover one-on-one in pass defensive, for being calm and cool in pressure situations of pass coverage and for lead corners with 41 tackles eight PBU and two interceptions.



Ryan Karhl was one of two players to receive the Blackhawk Award from Coach Brey Cook. He and Joe Adams were selected for the award by the coaching staff for rising above and beyond expectations and demonstrating leadership in difficult situations.



Clay Sebree received the Offensive Line Most Valuable Player award from Coach Jason Upton who said Sebree was a two-year starter, named to the first team All Conference, graded out higher than any other offensive lineman, recorded "several KDs and pancakes," gave great effort, is a selfless player and is the strongest player on the team.



Payton Carney received the Rookie of the Year award from Coach Jacob Meyers for being the overall most accomplished in the first season of the sport.

