Drugs found during search

A traffic stop for fictitious tags yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia and a felony arrest.

Pea Ridge Police initiated a traffic stop at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, when it was discovered the license plate did not match the vehicle on which it was displayed, according to the affidavit for probable cause.

As a result of the investigation that ensued, police arrested Jonathan Barrientos, 39, of Wichita, Kan., in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; felony possession of a Sch. 6 controlled substance with purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit, police were behind a white Dodge Ram pickup truck and upon running the license plate, discovered it was supposed to be on a red Chevrolet Cobalt.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a glass pipe containing burnt residue, a vape pen, a partially smoked joint, a glass vial with a green leafy substance residue in it, plastic containers with green leafy substance inside, metal grinder, rolling papers, a digital scale and a clear bag with a "large rock" inside it.

The driver, Jose Martinez, was cited in connection with fictitious tags and he and the female passenger were released from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police also found a wallet belonging to a resident of Oklahoma during the search. When police contact the Tecumseh, Okla., Police about the wallet, it was discovered the wallet had been stolen and $300 had been charged to one of the credit cards.

Bail for Barrientos was set at $30,000.