Blackhawks dominate 4A state indoor track, win both titles

The Blackhawk track squads dominated the 4A classification by taking both the boys and girls state indoor track championships at the state meet held Saturday on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

The boys won by a whopping 148-78 over the state runner-up Farmington with the Hawks showing well balanced strength led by multiple gold medalist Patrick Elliott. Elliott won the 60-meter (7.17), the 200-meter (22.78), the 400-meter (50.48) and long jump (20-0). His 200-meter and 400-meter meter times were rated second team All-American by the MileSplit website.

The girls opened up a massive 43-0 lead in the field events over eventual runner-up Valley View, led by individual state champion Kamree Dye. Dye won the long jump (16-9) and took second in the 60-meter (8.22), third in the 200-meter (27.58) and fifth in the 400-meter (65.1) to garner 28 points individually. She also anchored the gold medal winning 4x400-meter relay (4:33.4). Her teammates were Madison Smith, Kyleigh Pruitt and Evelyn Hernandez.

The girls Top 10 team scores were: Pea Ridge 95, Valley View 76, Gravette 66, Heber Springs 60, Shiloh 58, Farmington 41, Central Arkansas 37, Robinson 27, Gentry 25, and Ozark 2.

The boys Top 10 team scores were: Pea Ridge 148, Farmington 75, Heber Springs 74, Ozark 50, Gravette 38, Valley View 31, Shiloh 28, Gentry 22, Robinson 16, and Central Arkansas 10.

Eight Blackhawks claimed silver medals individually as well as two relay teams.

Cade Mann took second in the 60-meter (7.30) and also took third in the 200-meter (23.52 and 400-meter (52.89) races. Caleb Neil claimed second in the pole vault (12-0), Clay Sebree took silver in the shot put (39-2), Troy Ferguson grabbed second in the 800-meter (2:11), and Grandon Grant was second in the 3,200-meter (10:38). The 4x800-meter relay team of Ferguson, Grant, Jacob Stein and Owen Reynolds took silver in 9:10.4.

Among the girls, Kylee Tidwell won second in the high jump (4-10), Kennedy Williams was second in the triple jump (31-9) with Dallice White taking second in the shot put (33-3). The 4x800-meter relay team of Allie King, Emily Scott, Rylee Raines and Liz Vasquez took silver in 11:26.6.

Other Lady Blackhawks scorers include: Liz Vasquez, fifth in the 1,600-meter (5:56.4) and fifth in the 3,200-meter (13:12); Rylee Raines, sixth in the 1,600-meter (6:08) and sixth in the 3,200-meter (13:32); Lacy Williams, sixth in the high jump (4-4); Madison Smith, sixth in the triple jump (30-1), and Allie King, fourth in the pole vault (7-6).

Blackhawks scoring for the boys team included: Jacob Stein, fifth, 800-meter (2:18); Tian Grant, third in the 3,200-meter (10:55) and fifth in the 1,600-meter (5:03); Isaac Cruz, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (10:32); Nathan Tucker, fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (10:96); Ryan Law, fifth in the high jump (5-4); Phoenix Edmisson, third in the pole vault (11-0); and Jason Beyer, fifth in the shot put (32-8). The 4x400-meter relay team as fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:01) with Mann, Ferguson, Mullikin and Elliott running legs.

The Hawks' greatest strength in winning both titles was their depth, having the most trained and prepared athletes among the teams in the meet.