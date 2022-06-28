Yager, Saragusa win run-off

Adam Yager and Sarah Saragusa won the run-off elections for Zones 1 and 3 respectively for the Pea Ridge School Board.

They may be sworn into office after the Election Commission certifies the election Friday, July 1, according to Sharon Rose, Benton County Election Commission.

Yager received 64.71% of the vote compared to 35.29% for Trenton Talburt.

In Zone 3, Saragusa received 54.39% compared to Eric Rowlee's 45.61%.

In the initial race May 24, there were four candidates in Zone 1 with none receiving the more than 50% of the votes required to win. In Zone 3, there were three candidates.

The run-off election Tuesday, June 21, had less than 150 people cast votes.

There were three votes cast via absentee ballot, 10 early votes cast and 94 votes cast in Zone 1 and 52 votes cast in Zone 3 in person.

The officers of the School Board will be selected at the July School Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 11.