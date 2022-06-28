Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 26

Thursday, June 29, 1972

A special meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. The meeting will be the first after the new superintendent, Roy A. Roe, assumes his duties here July 1.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday which falls on Tuesday, the Graphic will observe an earlier deadline for next week's paper.

A real-live merry-go-round with Shetland ponies instead of make-believe ones is now in operation on weekend afternoons at Utah's Zoo. The merry-go-round was fashioned from an iron wagon wheel and tractor wheel with John Clanton, long-time local blacksmith, helping in the project.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 26

Wednesday, June 30, 1982

The Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education announced Monday night that a hearing has been scheduled for tonight at the superintendent's office regarding a recommendation of non-renewal by the administration on the contract of one of the school's teacher.

Three couples from Pea Ridge country have been chosen Outstanding Young Cooperators in the Associated Milk Producers Inc., competition in Little Rock. They are Harry and Judy Palmer, Pea Ridge; Dennis Ray and Yvonna Bray, Garfield; and Ross and Brenda Lockhart, Pea Ridge.

The candidates for Miss Pea Ridge are Christine Sue Bloxham, Julie Ann Collins, Tammy Sue Helm, Samantha Ann. Hurd and Sheila Ann O'Dell.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 26

Thursday, July 2, 1992

Five high school juniors and seniors will compete next Wednesday night for the title of Miss Pea Ridge at the 43rd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair. The contestants are Angela Dawn Frazier, Stephanie Marie Goines, Cristy Lynn Graham, Jennifer Hattie McDaniel and Stephanie Ranee Sprinkel. All except Miss McDaniel are students at Pea Ridge High School. Miss McDaniel is a student at Rogers High School.

The funeral for former school superintendent Roy A. Roe was last Friday. Roe, 72, was in his sixth year as a member of the Benton County Quorum Court. He served as Pea Ridge school superintendent for 11 years.

The new pastor of Brightwater United Methodist Church, Jim Rowland, said the he has burned the boxes he and his wife used to move into the parsonage. "I'm hoping to stay here a long time," he said.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 26

Wednesday, June 26, 2002

Seven young ladies are in the running for the 2002 Jr. Miss Pea Ridge title. They are Brittany Youngman, Carrie Waterman, Karas Harrison, Loresta Foster, Nikki Foster, Tasha Jessen and Dora Jiminez.

Putting bite into a city dog ordinance is one step closer to reality following last Tuesday night's Pea Ridge City Council meeting. Mayor Jackie Crabtree was absent from the meeting so City Hall officer manager and former recorder-treasurer Sandy Easley ran the meeting.

Pea Ridge High School cheerleader Jessica Heard sells fireworks to Steven Fuller at the cheerleaders' fireworks tent on Arkansas Highway 72 west of town. Funds raised will buy uniforms.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 26

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Both old traditions and a new location will be part of the 62nd annual Pea Ridge Fair which begins Wednesday, July 4. The fair will be held on the school grounds west of Pea Ridge High School off West Pickens Road. Three veterans -- each of whom fought in different wars, of different times and ages, but united in purpose -- sat down recently to remember the founding of the Pea Ridge post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. they, and their comrades, fought for their country in wars overseas. When they returned, the two younger joined the VFW chartered by the elder. Russell Walker, 95, is a World War II veteran. Bob Hauter, 80, and Ron Simons, 63, served in Korea, although Simons was there after the war.

Despite a doubled population and several months of discussion about increasing the number of wards in the city for representation on the City Council, Pea Ridge will remain a city with two wards.

Pea Ridge firefighters extinguished the blaze that destroyed a 1986 International combine owned by Kinley Miller. the fire burned bout two acres of grass in a field just over the Missouri Line of London Road northwest of town. Miller said his son, Bryan, was driving the combine and was not injured.