Biscuit Pizzas

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

1 can biscuits

1 can tomato sauce

1 lb. hamburger or sausage, browned and drained

1 small onion, chopped fine

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Flatten the biscuits on a cookie sheet. Mix the meat, onion, tomato sauce, and seasonings together. Top the biscuits with the mixture. You can also garnish with whatever pizza toppings you like and the shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until the biscuits are done.

Recipe Note: Kids always love to help make these.

