Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, May 26

9:31 a.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud. On June 13, police closed the case as the victim had not provided documents requested.

Saturday, May 28

7:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market for a harassment call. As a result of the investigation, police turned the report to the city prosecutor who declined to pursue charges.

Monday, May 30

8:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Arvis Jamerson McPherson, 34, Fayetteville, in connection with DWI, driving while license suspended and expired tags.

9:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jerry Reece, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; DWI; careless and prohibited driving

Tuesday, May 31

2:27 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Clark Street in reference to an agency assist for Arkansas Probation and Parole. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Josh Presley, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of meth or cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, June 18

11:39 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on MacDonald Drive for a psychiatric call of attempted suicide. As a result of the investigation, police entered the house and found an unconscious female. She was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Sunday, June 19

3:50 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Oscar M. Calderon, 33, Rogers, in connection with DWI.

4:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Fox Spur for a possible cardiac medical call in reference to a female found unresponsive. Police performed chest compressions; the patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Monday, June 20

At 6:10 a.m. Friday, April 22, police were dispatched to a rollover accident near the Big Sugar Golf Course. They were advised that the person involved in the accident got into a white Ford Mustang and left the scene toward Ark. Hwy. 72. As a result of the investigation, police identified the owner of the vehicle and a possible driver. On June 20, the vehicle owner said he did not wish to pursue charges against the driver. Police closed the case.