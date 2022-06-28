Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, May 26
9:31 a.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud. On June 13, police closed the case as the victim had not provided documents requested.
Saturday, May 28
7:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market for a harassment call. As a result of the investigation, police turned the report to the city prosecutor who declined to pursue charges.
Monday, May 30
8:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Arvis Jamerson McPherson, 34, Fayetteville, in connection with DWI, driving while license suspended and expired tags.
9:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jerry Reece, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; DWI; careless and prohibited driving
Tuesday, May 31
2:27 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Clark Street in reference to an agency assist for Arkansas Probation and Parole. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Josh Presley, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of meth or cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, June 18
11:39 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on MacDonald Drive for a psychiatric call of attempted suicide. As a result of the investigation, police entered the house and found an unconscious female. She was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Sunday, June 19
3:50 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Oscar M. Calderon, 33, Rogers, in connection with DWI.
4:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Fox Spur for a possible cardiac medical call in reference to a female found unresponsive. Police performed chest compressions; the patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, June 20
At 6:10 a.m. Friday, April 22, police were dispatched to a rollover accident near the Big Sugar Golf Course. They were advised that the person involved in the accident got into a white Ford Mustang and left the scene toward Ark. Hwy. 72. As a result of the investigation, police identified the owner of the vehicle and a possible driver. On June 20, the vehicle owner said he did not wish to pursue charges against the driver. Police closed the case.