Pageant winners crowned

Miss Natalie Graham was crowned Miss Pea Ridge at the 73rd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant Friday, June 24.

Miss KayLeigh Mathis was crowned Jr. Miss Pea Ridge in the the pageant held in the Fine Arts auditorium, Pea Ridge High School.

The Miss Pea Ridge pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the Pea Ridge Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as Freedom Fest.

Dance companies from Turning Point Dance Center, Bentonville, provided entertainment.

Emcee was Meghan Good; Noah Olson manned the sound booth; auditor was Haley McCormick of Bentonville.

Judges were Mrs. Erin Eidson, Bentonville, Mrs. Amanda Bidwell, Bentonville, Ms. Michelle Fittro, Rogers, Mrs. Aurelia Wilson, Lowell, and Mr. Geovanny Sarmiento, Rogers.

Pageants for the younger contestants -- Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot -- were held Saturday, June 25.

The pageants and parade were sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Winners were:

• Miss Pea Ridge

Natalie Graham, 17, daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath

• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

KayLeigh Mathis, 16, daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis

• Teen Miss Pea Ridge

1st^Savannah Young, 14, daughter of Tony and Samantha Young

2nd^Kairi McInturff, 13, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff

3rd^Jenniffer Branham, 13, daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham

• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

1st^Macy Dyson, 11, daughter of Jason Dyson and Jessica Ward

2nd^Avery Hinton, 10, daughter of Sarah Pendergraft and Aaron Hinton

3rd^Patience Evans, 12, daughter of David and Tanya Evans

• Miss Pea Ridge Princess

1st^Briella Miles, 8, daughter of Ryan Miles and Holly Jarrell

• Little Miss Pea Ridge

1st^Aria Elise Butler, 7, daughter of Eli and Micki Butler

2nd^Isabella Magnuson, 7, daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson

• Miss Tiny Tot

1st^Hadley May McBurnett, 5, daughter of Allen and Lindsay McBurnett

2nd^Evelyn Barnett, 4, daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett

• Mr. Tiny Tot

1st^Lincoln Shaver, 5, son of David and Jennifer Shaver

2nd^Graham Shaver, 6, son of Jennifer and David Shaver

• Miss Teeny Tot

1st^Isabella Trimmell, 3, daughter of Brandi Trimmell

2nd^Cherokee Wootton, 3, daughter of Whitney Wootton and Charles Stanley

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard KayLeigh Mathis was crowned Jr. Miss Pea Ridge by Gabbie Fletcher, Miss Pea Ridge 2021.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Natalie Graham was crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2022 by Gabbie Fletcher, Miss Pea Ridge 2021, as Jr. Miss KayLeigh Mathis watches.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Winners of the Miss Pea Ridge pageants for 2022 were Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham, Jr. Miss KayLeigh Mathis, Teen Miss Savannah Young, Pre-Teen Miss Macy Dyson, Princess Briella Miles,, Little Miss Aria Butler, Miss Tiny Tot Hadley McBurnett, Mr. Tiny Tot Lincoln Shaver, Miss Teeny Tot Isabella Trimmell, and cutest babies Sterling Shaver and Amelia Maness.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sydney Quinalty, 11, of Bentonville, with Turning Point Dance Center, entertained the audience at the pageants Friday, June 24, 2022.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sterling Shaver was awarded cutest baby boy Saturday morning at the Miss Pea Ridge pageants.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Amelia Maness received the trophy for cutest baby girl from Natalie Graham, Miss Pea Ridge 2022.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Hadley May McBurnett, 5, smiles as Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham crowns her as Miss Tiny Tot 2022.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Lincoln Shaver, 5, was crowned Mr. Tiny Tot 2022 Saturday morning.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Finley David, 5, and Alexa Hayes, 3, both of Rogers, with Turning Point Dance Center, entertained the audience at the pageants Friday, June 24, 2022.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Briella Miles, 8, was crowned Miss Pea Ridge Princess Saturday morning.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Isabella Trimmell, 3, was crowned Miss Teeny Tot by Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard The crown for the 73rd Miss Pea Ridge pageant glistened from amidst the ribbons, roses and sashes waiting to be awarded.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Aria Butler was crowned Little Miss Pea Ridge Saturday morning by Miss Pea Ridge Natalie Graham.

