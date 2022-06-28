Obituaries for the June 29, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Jack Daryl "Jack" Easley

Jack Daryl "Jack" Easley, 79, of Rogers, died Sunday, June 19, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. He was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Pea Ridge to Edgar Rice Easley and Nancy Pearl Skaggs Easley.

He was self-employed as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed working on old cars and watching old westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jackie Darrell Easley Jr.; three brothers, Carl Easley, Lee Easley and John Easley; and four sisters, Catherine Easley, Louise Beard, Jo Ann Collins and Joyce Dossing.

Survivors are his wife, Minnie Easley of Rogers; a daughter, Ellen McMahon of Rogers; two sons, Johnny Lee Easley of Marmaduke, Ark., and Geoff Easley of Rogers; six grandchildren, Patrick McMahon, Jason McMahon, Jessica McMahon, Jody Easley, Lance Easley and Briar Easley; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron McMahon and Katence Amy.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, in First Baptist Church in Garfield.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Julie Marie Johnson

Julie Marie Johnson, 60, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 19, 2022. She was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Caney, Kan., to Bill Wing and Sandra (Marshall) Dacus.

She was a wonderful mother who loved her family above all things. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, crafting, shopping, and she had a love of animals and flowers. Growing up, she always enjoyed dirt track racing, which is where she met her husband of 42 years, Duane Johnson. They raised two sons together and were members of The Ridge Church for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fernon and Lucille "Sue" Marshall.

Survivors are her husband, Duane Johnson; mother, Sandra Dacus; two sons, Brandon (Christina) Johnson of Pea Ridge and Kyle Johnson and fiancé of Springdale; and three granddaughters.

A celebration of Julie's life will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rogers Humane Society, https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1965417.

Online condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.

Alice "Lometa" Sandlin

Alice "Lometa" Sandlin, 82, of Bentonville, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born in Bentonville, Ark., on Nov. 2, 1939, to Francis and Hazel (Henson) McNelly.

She married the love of her life, James Arl Sandlin, on June 26, 1956. They had two sons, James Michael Sandlin and Kenneth Eugene Sandlin and lived their entire lives in Bentonville, Ark. Lometa was an active member of the Bentonville Church of Christ. She loved family time, gardening, vacationing at the beach, and the Arkansas Razorbacks!

She was preceeded in death by her parents; husband, James Arl Sandlin; four brothers, Lynn McNelly, Irvin McNelly, Larry McNelly, Jerry McNelly; and sister, Verginia Warren.

Survivors are two sons, James Michael Sandlin (Wanda) and Kenneth Eugene Sandlin, both of Bentonville; two granddaughters, Amanda Sandlin-Cross of Centerton and Kimberly Wilson (Monte) of Bentonville; four great-grandchildren, Ashton Sandlin, Colby Wilson, Carson Cross, and Taylor Wilson; five sisters, Joyce Bone of Pea Ridge, Linda Gorman of Jane, Mo., Lawanda Shockley (Donald) of Powell, Mo., Pat Stanfield of Bentonville, and Mary Dillow (Calvin) of Pineville, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 24, in the Bentonville Church of Christ Lodge.

Services were at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, in the Bentonville Church of Christ Lodge.

Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse.

Lunch was provided by the Bentonville Church of Christ for family and friends at 2 p.m., in the Lodge dining area.

Online condolence can be made at: www.callisonloughfh.com.