Library promotes PRIDE





An event celebrating "Pride" for teen-aged youth, ages 13 and older, was scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 28.

It was promoted on a social media page for the Pea Ridge Community Library: "Celebrate PRIDE at the library with this upcoming teen event! The Teen Advisory Board is making Pronoun Bracelets on Tuesday, June 28, from 5-6 p.m."

Pronoun bracelets, according to library director Alex Wright, are beaded bracelets created with colored beads, some of which have letters on them, allowing the creator to spell various pronouns - he/him; she/her; they/them - as they choose.

Wright said the event, paid for with library funds, was the idea of the Teen Advisory Board.

"We have a teen advisory board called TAB that meets once a month," Wright said, explaining that she created the board. "Most libraries have a teen advisory board."

She said the former social director started this group in May with three teens.

"They wanted to do something for Pride. Ideas were thrown out ... they can choose what their pronouns are."

"They have chosen to do that and I wholeheartedly back them up in this. It's their right to do so, especially being a public library," she said.

"This is a public library for every individual representative. I have a responsibility to make sure every group is seen and heard," Wright said. "We've had Bible studies here. I'm working with the LDS community right now. During school, they meet here every morning before school."

She said events sponsored by the library include heritage events such as Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month.

"The goal is to make sure that minority groups or groups that are discriminated against also have representation in this town," she said. "We've got an abundance of Christianity in this town. We support them within our content. I can't hold a religious thing for our library."

"We do things for specific ethnicities. We do things for specific groups like people of the LGTBQ community to make sure they are seen and represented in our library," Wright said.

"What is needed is a clearer understanding of what a public library is," Wright said. "We are a representation of the city but at its whole, we're a government entity who is required to represent everyone in Arkansas as to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity - everything. So, I can't just show one part. I have to show all parts. I don't get to have a side I stand on, even if it goes against what I morally agree with. This is what we've chosen as our career. We've taken on this challenge and we feel very passionate about it."

She said the Library's Facebook page has not received any negative comments, but that there were "horrendous" and negative comments made on other sites on which the event was posted. She said she has not removed comments from the Library's Facebook page.

Some city officials and church leaders expressed concern about the event.

Edwin Brewer, the assistant pastor of Discover Church, said: "Obviously, we wouldn't support it. I'm stunned this would be in our community. I'm totally non-supportive of it."

Pastors David Austin and Bonnie Austin of The Ridge Church said they want to communicate love to all and share the truth of the Gospel. They expressed concern about spending tax dollars to push an agenda.

"It's the pronoun; it's pushing that agenda," Bonnie Austin said.

"City tax dollars cannot be used for my agenda, the Ridge Church, which is right across the street. They couldn't do that and they wouldn't," David Austin said.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "We can not discriminate."

He said he had been contacted by city residents and city officials expressing concern. He said he spoke to Wright Saturday morning and told her she needed to be "very, very careful."

The mayor said the teen advisory board, which he said he thinks is part of the Friends of the Library, was sponsoring the event. "I think it's just part of the Friends of the Library. ... That's not something appointed by the city."

Crabtree said he wasn't sure which group was paying for the supplies, but thought it might be the Friends of the Library, which does not use tax money.

On Tuesday, Mayor Crabtree released the following statement in a news release to the Pea Ridge Times: "Some citizens of the City of Pea Ridge have expressed concern about the Pride event planned for June 28. The city has sought legal counsel on the matter. The 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the amendment that guarantees the right to voice concerns to the government, also guarantees the freedom to assemble. The City of Pea Ridge will not engage in censorship and suppression. Consistent with the U.S. Constitution and who we are as a community, the City will protect the rights and views of all citizens."

City Council members Cody Keene, Ginger Larsen and Merrill White said they had been contacted by city residents expressing concern.

Keene said: "I believe a city entity should not push an agenda one way or the other. It needs to be neutral in what we do and with the funds of the city it needs to be policed by our mayor so we can be sure we're doing everything our community wants us to do."

"I have been contacted by multiple citizens with questions and/or concerns regarding library programming," Ginger Larsen said. "This has brought to light an opportunity to review the involvement, curriculum and promotion process of this department and to ensure we are following all proper channels as a city. I will continue to seek answers in hopes to better understand this situation and work alongside my fellow City Council members to come up with the best solution possible."

White said had been advised of the event. He said "if the country is going to be diversified and inclusive across the net, then I don't think we should pick and choose what platform is presented. ... If you want to attend, that's your choice, if you don't, that's your choice. It is not my place to judge anyone."

Council member Steve Guthrie said he had no comment other than he wants everyone to feel welcome and that he wants to be sure taxpayer money is being spent according to state law.

Austin Gregory, the pastor of Discover Church, said he had no comment because he doesn't get involved in political issues.

Al Fowler, the pastor of Pea Ridge First Baptist Church, also had no comment.

Brent Ferguson, the pastor of Westside Baptist Church, said: "To see this event happening in Pea Ridge should catch the attention of all our churches and each one should take a stand on God's word."

"This event planned at the library is concerning. In the culture we live in today, churches are afraid to call sin, sin. But the word of God is clear that any relationship outside of the biblical principles of marriage is sin."

"With these things being said I think it is sad that this event is going on at the library. ... We wouldn't stay silent towards an event that promoted alcoholism, or one that promoted murder, or one that promoted lying, or one that promoted idol worship. So why should this event be different?"



