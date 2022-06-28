Jump has local roots

Dylon Jump, a firefighter / emergency medical technician, has been a firefighter for four and a half years. He worked part-time for Pea Ridge before going full time beginning Dec. 18, 2021. He grew up in Bentonville and graduated from Bentonville High School in 2014.

Jump has roots in the area as his grandparents, Margaret and Eldon Jump, lived in Pea Ridge for years and raised his father, Michael and his aunt Deena in Pea Ridge.

"I became more interested in this field after I saw a bad car wreck at West Siloam Speedway," Jump said. "I saw the firemen at the race track working and landing a helicopter and I thought that would be really cool to do that some day . That was my freshmen year of high school and when I finished high school I had taken every medical class BHS offered at the time. I had always been interested in firefighting because of Grandpa being a volunteer for 34 years for Pea Ridge.

When off work, he likes to hunt, fish , and go forewheeling with his brother and friends. He also works part time at his family's pawn shop (Jumps Pawn and Gun ) in Springdale.

"I love working for PRFD and often tell people that it's the best job in the world. I'm very excited to see how the department grows over the next few years and how I will be a part of it and help it grow.

"And, I am proud to have brought the Jump name back to Pea Ridge."

•••

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of articles introducing the full-time staff of the B shift for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department.