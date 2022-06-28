TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The first Freedom Fest in two years was well attended. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free meal, music and fellowship followed by fireworks Sunday, June 26, 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Freedom celebrated with fun, food, fireworks TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of the Pea Ridge Lions Club had a booth offering cold bottled water to people at the 15th annual Freedom Fest Sunday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Some people rode bicycles, others walked after parking nearby as Weston Street was closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 until the end of the event. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Several bounce houses were well used by the many children in attendance at Freedom Fest 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Snow cones and cotton candy were given away from two booths on either of the stage for music. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard People brought blankets, quilts, chairs and their pets to Freedom Fest 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Many people wore red, white and blue celebrating the Fourth of July and American Independence at the 15th annual Freedom Fest held Sunday, June 26, 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Many people brought their dogs — large, small, carried, walking — to Freedom Fest Sunday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Liam Seamann Dobbs, 11, asked for three black stripes for his face painting, provided by Aimee Anderson. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Volunteers made and served snow cones and cotton candy Sunday at Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard People of all ages flocked to the booths for snow cones and cotton candy Sunday at Freedom Fest. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Music was provided by Westside Baptist Church, Discover Church and The Ridge Church. Some people danced, some raised hands in worship and one lady played a tambourine. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel discharged the fireworks and maintained a safe perimeter around the location for the safety of the community residents. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel discharged the fireworks and maintained a safe perimeter around the location for the safety of the community residents. Fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel discharged the fireworks and maintained a safe perimeter around the location for the safety of the community residents. Fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel discharged the fireworks and maintained a safe perimeter around the location for the safety of the community residents. Fireworks were donated by Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis and her parents, Casey and Larry Mathis, were among the many (including Ginnaya Harris) standing in line for the free hot dogs and chips offered at Freedom Fest Sunday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Print Headline: Freedom celebrated with fun, food, fireworks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content