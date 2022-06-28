Fireworks sales help cheer squad

Fireworks sold from the Blackhawk Cheer tent on South Curtis Avenue (in the Dye Hards parking lot) benefit Pea Ridge Blackhawk cheerleaders.

Cheerleaders have been selling fireworks as one of their main fundraisers for 15 years, according to varsity cheer coach Courtney Hurst.

Although the school does provide basic equipment -- uniforms, poms, mats, signage, mega phones, it does not provide warm ups, cheer shoes, spandex, Hurst said. She explained that the cheerleaders need a variety of gear since they perform year round in different weather conditions. Other fund raisers for the cheer squad are hosting cheer camp, Blackhawk Pride night and selling the programs for ball games.

"Support local.

"Support the kids," Hurst said. "We know that the Pea Ridge community is tight knit, very loyal and likes to support their own, so don't forget about them."

Cheerleaders and parents volunteer to work the fireworks tent.

Fireworks will be sold until July 6, depending on the availability of fireworks.

The tent is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hurst said there is a 10% discount offered to military, first responders and Pea Ridge School District employees.