College news

UofA, Fort Smith, Dean's List

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Garfield

• *Michelle Mendoza

Pea Ridge

• Shae Gilbertson

• *Dan Hu

• *Austin Miller

• *Kailyn Shackelford

• *Brandon Whatley

ASU Spring commencement held

JONESBORO – Arkansas State University announces the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states, and 16 other countries.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the eight colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Included in the list of graduates was Melody Paige Logan, of Garfield, with a Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.