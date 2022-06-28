Benton County Jail

Tuesday, June 21

10:27 a.m. Chandler Drain, 25, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

11:06 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear, two contempt warrants; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); theft by receiving; possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent

Wednesday, June 22

12:05 a.m. Perry James Hatfield, 51, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; careless and prohibited driving; driving with suspended or revoked license; refusal to submit to arrest; insurance required; inadequate insurance during an accident

Thursday, June 23

12:27 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court, failure to appear; failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole

1:54 p.m. Brandi Jane Snook, 30, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine PDP; failure to appear

3:27 p.m. Holder Wayne Garrett, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court, serving 30 days concurrent

Sunday, June 26

2:02 a.m. Jeremy Davis, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery

Monday, June 27

2:03 a.m. Samuel Houstonlee Moog, 26, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery