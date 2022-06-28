Apple commemorated

"Officer down!"

Those words uttered by a dispatcher over the Benton County Central Communications radio system one year ago, at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 -- 8,760 hours, 365 days, 52 weeks, 12 months ago -- changed life for many people in this tight-knit Ozark community.

This weekend, police officers from several departments (including Little Flock and Rogers) gathered at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, to commemorate the life of former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

Apple, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, was killed when struck and dragged by a vehicle at White Oak station.

"It was a year ago that Kevin Dale Apple was killed right here in this parking lot... That put a scar on our community that will heal, but will never go away," Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

"The call I got was that an officer was down. That's not a call you ever want to get. And, it was our officer," Hahn said.

Noting that Apple had served most of his adult life in law enforcement, and the last three years of his life in Pea Ridge, Hahn said: "He made the ultimate sacrifice in that service."

"We didn't want to make a big to-do out of today because we've had a lot of that over the last year, but at the same time we never want to forget," he said, introducing a moment of silence.

"I want to say how much I really appreciate our community," Hahn said. "I don't think we know how great a community is until something bad happens. This time ... the community came out in groves and still is to this day -- not just our local community, but surrounding communities.

"I want to give a special credit to people who don't really get a lot of credit -- to the spouses of the officers -- wives, and husbands and girlfriends ... they don't always know if they're going to come home or not," he said. "The wives of pea Ridge were right there with us!"

After a moment of silence, Police Department chaplain Aaron Matthews prayed expressing gratitude that because of "people like Officer Kevin Apple we live in safe communities."

"Take a moment to look inside ... that something like this would never have to happen again," Matthews prayed, asking for comfort for the family of Officer Apple, for protection for the law enforcement community, for the community and for a sense of community for all who live in the area.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree and his wife, Freida, were in attendance. It was their 49th wedding anniversary.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Cassey Henson, left, records and warrant officer for the Pea Ridge Police Department, joined Stephanie Henson, center, administrative assistant for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, and Pea Ridge Police Officer Brian Stamps, right, for the anniversary remembrance for former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at White Oak Station. Chaplain Aaron Matthews prayed after a moment of silence. Chief Lynn Hahn thanked fellow officers and members of the community for their support.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers police officers, Benton County JPs and members of the community gathered at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the White Oak Station, for a moment of silence and prayer remembering former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn, second from right, was joined by Benton County justices of the peace Ken Farmer, left, and Joseph Bollinger, right, and Jim Dixon, chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers police officers, Benton County JPs and members of the community bowed their heads in reverence at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the White Oak Station, for a moment of silence and prayer remembering former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers police officers, Benton County JPs and members of the community bowed their heads in reverence at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the White Oak Station, for a moment of silence and prayer remembering former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Rogers police officers, Benton County JPs and members of the community gathered at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the White Oak Station, for a moment of silence and prayer remembering former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was killed at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021.

