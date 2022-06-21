TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Arrest president Jeff Neil, seated, was hit with a pie in the face by Greg Stanfill Friday afternoon for the "Pie your Banker" contest collecting donations for the Blackhawk Food Pantry. "Vote for the Arrest associate you would like to see get pied by voting with your donation."



Pea Ridge Arvest president Jeff Neil, seated, was hit with a pie in the face by Greg Stanfill Friday afternoon for the "Pie your Banker" contest collecting donations for the Blackhawk Food Pantry. "Vote for the Arrest associate you would like to see get pied by voting with your donation."



Print Headline: Taking a pie in the face

