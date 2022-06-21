Taking a pie in the face

Pea Ridge Arvest president Jeff Neil, seated, was hit with a pie in the face by Greg Stanfill Friday afternoon for the "Pie your Banker" contest collecting donations for the Blackhawk Food Pantry. "Vote for the Arrest associate you would like to see get pied by voting with your donation."
Taking a pie in the faceby Annette Beard | June 21, 2022 at 10:42 a.m.
