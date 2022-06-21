Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 25

Thursday, June 22, 1972

The Pea Ridge City Council, at its meeting Thursday, voted to blacktop Lee Town Road from Curtis Avenue eastward to the city limits.

The Pea Ridge Community Fair Parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and will form at the football field at noon.

Seven Pea Ridge volunteer firemen answered a summons to a grass fire last Friday afternoon. The fire was apparently caused by heat from the exhaust of a backhoe which was in operation cutting new streets on the land owned by the Bank of Pea Ridge and located behind Phillips Food Center. Pea Ridge Fire Chief Harold Hurd said the new fire truck, truck No. 1, was taken tot he grass fire.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 25

Wednesday, June 23, 1982

An alert and concerned Pea Ridge citizen noticed a pickup and felt it was due to be checked out by the city police Sunday night. City marshal Loyd Pifer and patrolman Ed McBryde responded to the phone call and found a break-in and robbery had occurred at the J&E Automotive garage at the intersection of Lee Town Road and Smith Street.

Johnny Bone, Pea Ridge, took first in the late model feature race at Tri-State, Fort Smith, Saturday.

City officials and the Farmers Home Administration gathered at City Hall for the formal closing of the FmHA loan for the city's sewer project. Bob Hill, assistant district director of FmHA, presented a $200,000 check to Mayor Lester Hall.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 25

Thursday, June 25, 1992

The city of Garfield has appointed six people to organize and serve on the city's first Planning Commission. Mayor Wanda Mahurin identified the appointees as councilman Gene Novak, Bill Davis, Darrell Nichols, Jim Trammell, Max Brown and Betty Abrams.

A minister fresh out of the seminary has been appointed pastor of United Methodist Church of Pea Ridge. J. Wesley Hilliard, 26, graduated May 29 at Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill.

GTE telephone customers in pea Ridge can now subscribe to an optional toll calling plan, the Extended Community Saver Plan, for long-distance calling from Pea Ridge to Rogers. Mike Yarberry, GTE's local manager, said the calling plan would be effective June 28.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 25

Wednesday, June 19, 2002

In 1994-1995, Roy Norvell's first year at Pea Ridge as superintendent of schools, the enrolment was 890. Seven years later, as he retires, the ending enrollment for 2001-2002 is 1,129.

A sharp-eyed 7-year-old helped firefighters keep damage to a minimum in a suspected arson fire Friday at Pea Ridge Elementary School. Shanna VanGalder and her mother, Jackie, who live north of the school were walking around the school around 7:45 p.m. when Shanna called, "Mommy, fire!"

State Rep. Shirley Borhauer presented Pea Ridge Fire Chief Frank Rizzio a check for $1,00 from the governor's emergency fund to purchase equipment.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 25

Wednesday, June 20, 2012

In the 52-year-old building that once housed the Dari Park, Laura and Lee Fletcher have opened The Dinner Table. Comfort and community is what the Fletchers say they want to provide.

Fireworks will explode over Pea Ridge Sunday night during the fifth annual Freedom Fest, hosted by the First Assembly of God. There will be a car show, free food, inflatables, games, music and food.

Emergency personnel on the Pea Ridge Fire/Ambulance Department saved the life of a toddler Saturday night after responding to what appeared to be a possible drowning at a residence on Lee Town Drive.