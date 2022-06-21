Sign in
Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

by Annette Beard | June 21, 2022 at 9:09 a.m.

Tuna Patties

1 can tuna, drained

1 egg, beaten

1/2 tsp. parsley

1/3 c. onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. sweet relish

crackers, crushed

Mix all of the ingredients together and add enough crushed crackers to make the mixture stiff enough to form patties. form the patties and brown them on both sides over medium heat. Makes 6 patties, serves 2. This recipe is easily doubled if needed.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

