Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, June 7

10:25 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited William Gonzalez, 21, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended driver's license

Monday, June 13

10:13 a.m. A business owner on Slack Street reported criminal mischief involving someone apparently hitting a chain link fence with a vehicle.

Tuesday, June 14

1 p.m. Police transported Donald Lewis, 29; Stetson Grantham, 22; and Jacqueline Riner, 38, to Benton County Jail for two-day commits per Judge Ray Bunch.

3:26 p.m. A resident of Van Dorn Street reported criminal mischief involving someone reportedly shooting a window of his residence with a BB gun.

Thursday, June 16

4:09 p.m. Police assisted Benton County Sheriff's Office with a reckless driver on Arkansas Highway 94. As a result of the investigation, Alan W. Bachman, 69, Bentonville, was arrested by BCSO for DWI.