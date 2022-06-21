Two brothers are contestants in the Mr. Tiny Tot contest. They are:

Graham Shaver

Graham Shaver, 6, is the son of Jennifer and David Shaver. His favorite food is bread. His favorite toy is Sesame Street house and stuffies. His favorite song is "Sunny Days" from Sesame Street. His favorite cartoon is Sesame Street. He likes to read books, dance, play with his brothers and play t-ball and soccer. He loves playing with his Kermit the Frog puppet. His siblings are Lincoln and Sterling. His pet is Wesley the Wonderpup.

Lincoln Shaver

Lincoln Shaver, 5, is the son of David and Jennifer Shaver. His favorite food is vanilla ice cream. His favorite toys are all of his Spiderman toys. His favorite song is "We Don't Talk about Bruno." His favorite cartoon is Bluey. He likes to play t-ball and soccer and go to church. His siblings are Graham and Sterling. His pet is Wesley the Wonderpup.