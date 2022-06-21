Miss Tiny Tot Pea Ridge

Contestants for Miss Tiny Tot are:

Evelyn Barnett

Evelyn Barnett, 4, is the daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett. Her favorite food is biscuits and gravy. Her favorite toy is Mr. Potato Head. Her favorite song is "Baby Shark." Her favorite cartoon is Cocomelon. She likes to rid around the farm with Granny and HeyPa. She likes being wild but cute. Her sibling is Presley Barnett. Her pets are Panda, Rosie, Moose, BoBo and Jose.

Josie-Kate Jacobs

Josie-Kate Jacobs, 5, is the daughter of Scott and Jenniffer Jacobs. Her favorite foods are apples and oranges. Her favorite toys are baby dolls. Her favorite song is "Jesus Loves Me." Her favorite cartoon is Mikey Mouse. She likes riding the dirt bike with her daddy. She enjoys singing worship songs, playing with babies and her friends. Her siblings are Garett and Sawyer Jacobs. Her pet is Millie, a labradoodle.

Hadley "Tooter" May McBurnett

Hadley "Tooter" May McBurnett, 5, is the daughter of Allen and Lindsay McBurnett. Her favorite food is Mac and Cheese and Beefaroni. Her favorite toy is her go cart. Her favorite son is her mom singing "You are my Sunshine." Her favorite cartoon is Moana and Barbie. She likes to go to the water park, ride her go cart and ride her horse. Her hobbies are playing with friends and spending time with people she loves. Her pets are Fancy, Bocephus, Toot, Festus, Rudolph and Sparkles.

Khloe Reyes

Khloe Reyes, 4, is the daughter of Selvin and Yar-eli Reyes. Her favorite foods are strawberries and blueberries. Her favorite toy is her dinosaurs. Her favorite song is "Speechless" and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Her favorite cartoon is Disney movies, especially "Aladdin." She likes birthday parties, dressing up and dancing. Her hobbies are watering her garden and playing with bubbles. Her sibling is Zyla. Her best buddy is Maxxy Boy, a black Bernedoodle.

•••

Editor's note: A photograph for Khloe Reyes was not provided.