Miss Teeny Tot Pea Ridge

Three little ladies are the contestants in the Miss Tiny Tot contest. They are:

Ellie Anna Arena

Ellie Anna Arena, 4, is the daughter of Crystal and Shawn Arena. Her favorite food is ramen noodles. Her favorite toy is her scooter. Her favorite song is "We Don't Talk about Bruno." She likes to swim, play outside, pageants, makup and gymnastics. Her hobbies are arts and crafts and dancing. She has three brothers. Her pets include four dogs and one cat.

Isabella Trimmell

Isabella Trimmell, 3, is the daughter of Branch Trimmell. Her favorite foods are French fries. Her favorite toy is her play phone. Her favorite song is Dance Monkey. She likes to play with her babies. Her hobbies are dancing, playing with her friends nad playing makeup. She has one brother, Matthew. She has two dogs, Otis and Zeus.

Cherokee Wootton

Cherokee Wootton, 3, is the daughter of Whitney Wootton and Charles Stanley. Her favorite food is spaghetti. Her favorite toys are her horse and dinosaur. Her favorite song is "Let it Go" from Frozen. She likes to play with dinosaurs. She loves to draw on paper or her bedroom walls. Her siblins are Noah, Jonah and Elijah. Her pet is Swipper, the cat.