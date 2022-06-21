Miss Teen Pea Ridge

Five young ladies are vying for Teen Miss Pea Ridge. They are:

Jenniffer Branham

Jenniffer Branham, 12, daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham, is in the eighth grade.

She is a member of Pea Ridge Jr. High cheer and competition team, Jr. High track and Jr. High cross country. She enjoys gymnastics and playing drums/band.

She wants to help people by becoming a doctor.

Her community service includes Rogers Animal Shelter and Pea Ridge Library.

MacKenzie Chaffin

MacKenzie Chaffin, 13, daughter of Tasha David is in the eighth grade. She enjoys art work and cheer.

She wants to be a veterinarian.

Rylee Howell

Rylee Howell, 13, daughter of Shannon Howell and Laura Bowers, is in the eighth grade. She is in the Art Club. She enjoys hiking, swimming and art.

She hopes to become a veterinarian.

Kairi McInturff

Kairi McInturff, 13, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff is in the eighth grade. She is a member of cheer, band, Broadway Club. She enjoys singing, karate at Blue Line Martial Arts and reading.

She wants to be a Disney Imagineer.

Her community service includes Joyful Little Pantry food pantry, Art Farm art to overcome and community garden.

Savannah Young

Savannah Young, 14, daughter of Tony and Samantha Young, is in the ninth grade. She is a member of Ignite Church and Pea Ridge Cheer. She enjoys gymnastics, cheer and dance.

She wants to be a hard worker, to try her best and never give up.

Her community service includes Ignite Youth Teens and Beta Alpha.

