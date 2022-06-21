Miss Princess Pea Ridge

Two young ladies are in the Miss Pea Ridge Princess pageant. They are:

Briella Miles

Briella Miles, 8, daughter of Ryan Miles and Holly Jarrell, is in the third grade.

She is a member of Pea Ridge Youth Cheer, Goldfish Swim School and First Baptist Church, Rogers. She enjoys reading, riding her bike, swimming, playing Minecraft. She likes to help her mother at church with preschool ministry. She wants to take piano lessons and ballet.

She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Zyla Reyes

Zyla Reyes, 8, daughter of Selvin and Yar-eli Reyes, is in the fourth grade. She is a member of 4-H and soccer. She enjoys going to the library, playing soccer, playing board games with her family, attending church, and doing handstands and cart wheels every where she goes.

She wants to be a dentist and teacher.

•••

Editor's note: A photograph of Zyla Reyes was not provided.