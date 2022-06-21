Miss Pre-Teen Pea Ridge

Five young ladies are competing for Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge. They are:

Presley Bilfulco-Barnett

Presley Bilfulco-Barnett, 10, daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett of Garfield is in the fifth grade. She is involved in Pea Ridge Cheer and enjoys drawing and playing keyboard. She wants to be a veterinarian or teacher.

Macy Dyson

Macy Dyson, 11, daughter of Jason Dyson and Jessica Ward of Pea ridge is in the sixth grade. She is a company dancer at Turning Pointe Dance Ceter and a member of LifeChurch. She enjoys dancing, playing piano, spending time with friends and family. She hopes to become a pediatric oncologist.

Patience Evans

Patience Evans, 12, daughter of David and Tanya Evans, of Garfield is in the seventh grade. She is involved in cheerleading. She plans to go to law school.

Avery Hinton

Avery Hinton, 10, daughter of Sarah Pendergraft and Aaron Hinton, is in the fifth grade. She is involved in Blue Line Martial Arts and Pea Ridge Cheer. She enjoys painting, writing and being outdoors. She h opes to be a veterinarian or a nurse.

Emlyn McInturff

Emlyn McInturff, 11, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff of Pea Ridge, is in the sixth grade. She is involved in Infinite Athletics Cheer, Pea Ridge Youth Cheer and seventh-grade basketball and volleyball. She enjoys cheer, reading, Harry Potter and taking care of her baby sister. She hopes to run a Disney hotel and make people feel special. Her platform KIND kids into nice deeds.

