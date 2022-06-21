Miss Pea Ridge is one of nine pageants this weekend

The 73rd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, in the the fine arts auditorium, Pea Ridge High School. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the Pea Ridge Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.

Pageants for the younger contestants -- Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot -- are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m.

Admission is $5 per person per day.

Each contestant is invited to ride in the annual parade Sunday afternoon.

The pageant and parade are sponsored by Beta Alpha.

The pageants were canceled for 2020 as a result of government restrictions imposed as a response to the covid-19 pandemic. A small pageant was held for Miss Pea Ridge in 2021.

There are 28 contestants in nine pageants this year compared to 75 entrants before the covid pandemic, according to Beta Alpha officials.

Contestants for 2022 include:

• Miss Pea Ridge

Natalie Graham, 17, daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath

A senior at Pea Ridge High School, Miss Graham is a member of PRHS Volleyball, varsity cheer and secretary of Pea Ridge HOSA. Her hobbies are cleaning and organizing, shopping, cooking and baking. She hopes to receive an associate of science degree in diagnostic medical sonography and start a career in prenatal ultrasound technology.

Her community service includes Hope distributors, Loves 'n Fishes food pantry and Shelter Shop.

Miss Graham is sponsored by Ember Mountain Coffee Company.

• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

KayLeigh Mathis, 16, daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis

• Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Jenniffer Branham, 13, daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham

MacKenzie Chaffin, 13, daughter of Tasha David

Rylee Howell, 13, daughter of Shannon Howell and Laura Bowers

Kairi McInturff, 13, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff

Savannah Young, 14, daughter of Tony and Samantha Young

• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

Presley Bilfulco-Barnett, 10, daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett

Macy Dyson, 11, daughter of Jason Dyson and Jessica Ward

Patience Evans, 12, daughter of David and Tanya Evans

Avery Hinton, 10, daughter of Sarah Pendergraft and Aaron Hinton

Emlyn McInturff, 11, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff

• Miss Pea Ridge Princess

Briella Miles, 8, daughter of Ryan Miles and Holly Jarrell

Zyla Reyes, 8, daughter of Selvin and Yar-eli Reyes

• Little Miss Pea Ridge

Evyn Elizabeth Booth, 5, daughter of Bill and Elaine Booth

Aria Elise Butler, 7, daughter of Eli and Micki Butler

Adalie Cotton, 6, daughter of Stevie and Jeremiah Cotton

Isabella Magnuson, 7, daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson

Elizabeth Sparks, 6, daughter of Mark and Ricky Sparks

Lila Sue Spivey, 6, daughter of Scott Spivey and Jenn Spivey

Lakelyn Talburt, 6, daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt

• Miss Tiny Tot

Evelyn Barnett, 4, daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett

Josie-Kate Jacobs, 5, daughter of Scott and Jenniffer Jacobs

Hadley May McBurnett, 5, daughter of Allen and Lindsay McBurnett

Khloe Reyes, 4, daughter of Selvin and Yar-eli Reyes

• Mr. Tiny Tot

Graham Shaver, 6, son of Jennifer and David Shaver

Lincoln Shaver, 5, son of David and Jennifer Shaver

• Miss Teeny Tot

Ellie Anna Arena, 4, daughter of Crystal and Shawn Arena

Isabella Trimmell, 3, daughter of Branch Trimmell

Cherokee Wootton, 3, daughter of Whitney Wootton and Charles Stanley