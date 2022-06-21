Mathis seeks Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

There is one contestant for the 73rd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant Jr. Miss Pea Ridge title.

She is KayLeigh Mathis.

Miss Mathis, 16, a junior at Pea Ridge High School, is the daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis.

She is a member of The House Youth, Ridge Volleyball and the National Honor Society. Her hobbies are varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and hanging out with friends and family.

She is involved in community service through youth volleyball, the Back to School Bash with Bright Futures and youth volleyball and basketball summer camps and leagues.

She plans to finish high school and attend Paul Mitchell School.