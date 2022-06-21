Seven young ladies will cross the stage competing for Little Miss Pea Ridge.

They are:

Evyn Elizabeth Booth

Evyn Elizabeth Booth, 5, is the daughter of Bill and Elaine Booth. She is in the first grade. She is a member of the prosper hip hop dance company. She enjoys dancing, singing, horseback riding and being funny.

She wants to be a singer and an obstetrician.

Aria Elise Butler

Aria Elise Butler, 7, is the daughter of Eli and Micki Butler. She is in the second grade. She attends High Pointe Dance Academy. She loves to dance, taking photos with her camera, playing with fidgets, spending time with family, cooking and raising money for nursing home residents to have Christmas gifts.

She plans to travel to New York and Paris, France, as well as open a bakery and face painting shop.

Adalie Cotton

Adalie Cotton, 6, is the daughter of Stevie and Jeremiah Cotton. She is in the first grade. She is a member of Infinite Cheer and the Discover Church of Pea Ridge. She enjoys playing with puppies, singing, dancing, cheer, color and swim.

She hopes to travel the world and save animals (vet).

Isabella Magnuson

Isabella Magnuson, 7, is the daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson. She is in the second grade. She enjoys competitive travel cheer team The Little Pippers for Infiniti in Bentonville, gymnastics at Triumph Gym Academy. She loves reading, spending time with friends, singing, playing in hover board and roller skates.

She wants to be a clothes designer when she grows up.

Lila Sue Spivey

Lila Sue Spivey, 6, is the daughter of Scott Spivey and Jenn Spivey. She is in the first grade. She plays t-ball and likes to hit the ball. She loves to swing, play outside, loves her dog Penny. Her favorite food is chicken and favorite movie is "Leprechaun."

She wants to stay the night with her friends this summer, wants a new house with stairs and is excited about learning new things in first grade.

Elizabeth Sparks

Elizabeth Sparks, 6, is the daughter of Mark and Ricky Sparks. She is in the second grade. She loves nature and loves to look at all the insects and animals. She likes keeping her community clean by picking up trash.

She wants to be an animal rescuer.

Lakelyn Talburt

Lakelyn Talburt, 6, is the daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt. She is in the first grade. She is a member of Infiniti Athletics. She is interested in fashion shows, being an artist and shopping.

She wants to be a singer or fashion designer.

