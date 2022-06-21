The Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history, with the first queen crowned in 1950.
Former Miss Pea Ridge
1950 -- Nedra (McGinnis) Bolain of Tulsa, Okla. (deceased)
1951 -- No contest
1952 -- Peggy (Patterson) Greene of St. Louis, Mo.
1953 -- JoAnn (Beguin) Yarbroug of Tulsa, Okla.
1954 -- Shirley (Cloyd) Stroud of Houston, Texas
1955 -- Mary Lee (Dent) Miller of Pea Ridge
1956 -- JoAnn (Putman) Boggs of Springdale (deceased)
1957 -- Avis (Wilkerson) Dibus of Willmington, Del.
1958 -- Joyce (Wildders) Hileman of Pea Ridge
1959 -- Lila (Patton) Daniels of Rogers
1960 -- June (Wilkerson) Misenhimer of Rogers
1961 -- Floy Jean Wilson
1962 -- Betty (Self) Smyth of Rogers
1963 -- Jane (McKinney) Cooley of Rogers
1964 -- Cheryl (Adcock) Webb of Bentonville (deceased)
1965 -- Janie McElmurry
1966 -- Joyce (Huskey) Hardy of Bentonville
1967 -- Nancy (Smith) Roller of Fayetteville
1968 -- Carol David (deceased)
1969 -- Brenda (Gastineau) Williams of Weatherford, Okla.
1970 -- Penny (Hall) Schwitters of Pea Ridge
1971 -- Dawn (Winter) of Tulsa, Okla.
1972 -- Debra (Easley) Bullard of Pea Ridge
1973 -- Stacy (Tharp) Murphy of Pea Ridge
1974 -- Ruth (Arnold) Wallace of Jefferson, Mo.
1975 -- Melanie McClain of Pea Ridge
1976 -- Geneva (Morgan) Guyll of Rogers
1977 -- Diana (Hanner) Bolain of Bentonville
1978 -- Andrea (Fletcher) Burgess of Springdale
1979 -- Lisa (Mendenhall) Hazzel of Meritt Island, Fla.
1980 -- Mary (Mariano) King of Bentonville
1981 -- Jennifer (Cram) Moore of Springdale
1982 -- Chris (Bloxham) Skaggs of Lowell
1983 -- Kim (Hileman) Gresham of Pea Ridge
1984 -- Lisa Anderson of Pea Ridge
1985 -- Bobbi Jo (Waterman) Ferguson of Statesboro, Ga.
1986 -- No contest -- former queen's reunion
1987 -- Tina (Griffin) Frasier of Garfield
1988 -- Karen (Light) Skeets of Branch
1989 -- Gina (Blevins) Stanphill of Bella Vista
1990 -- Kelly (Johnson) Tuszynski of Pea Ridge
1991 -- Pam (McGaughy) Kuriatnyk of Bella Vista
1992 -- Jennifer (McDaniel) Plumlee of Fayetteville
1993 -- No contest
1994 -- Barbara Humphrey of Pea Ridge
1995 -- Miste Scarpinatto of Pea Ridge
1996 -- Zabrina Grigg of Bentonville
1997 -- Erica McIntyre of Garfield
1998 -- Lacey London of Garfield
1999 -- Lindsey Fowler of Pea Ridge
2000 -- Amity Ricketts of Pea Ridge
2001 -- Amy (Whitaker) Stokes of Springdale
2002 -- Megan Blevins of Pea Ridge
2003 -- Ashley Morgan of Pea Ridge
2004 -- Kendra London of Pea Ridge
2005 -- Ashley Owens of Pea Ridge
2006 -- Heather Marlow of Pea Ridge
2007 -- Ashlyn Kalies of Pea Ridge
2008 -- Brianna Marie Madrid of Pea Ridge
2009 -- Katelynn Woodward of Pea Ridge
2010 -- Taylor Long of Pea Ridge
2011 -- Morganne Rhine of Pea Ridge
2012 -- Hayley Bowman of Pea Ridge
2013 -- Chattin Cato of Pea Ridge
2014 -- Abbye Coan of Pea Ridge
2015 -- Rebecca Woods of Pea Ridge
2016 -- Quinley Roses
2017 -- Makenzie Trimble
2018 -- Makenzie Shirley
2019 -- Lillian Peters
2020 -- Kailey King
2021 -- Gabbie Fletcher