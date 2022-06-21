EOW ride in town Thursday

The End of Watch Ride to Remember will pass through Pea Ridge at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in honor of former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. The trailer memorial will be parked at the Pea Ridge Police Department Thursday afternoon.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 40-feet long trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.

In 2020, they road 18,000 miles in honor of 146 officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.

In 2021, they rode for 84 days for more than 22,300 miles in honor of the 339 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 (the longest continuous ride in the United States and the longest memorial ride).

In 2022, they will be honoring an unprecedented 600 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2021 beginning June 1, 2022. They will ride almost 21,000 miles over 79 days.

Founder Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, said he wants to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends that they are not alone.

The organizations' event name is based on an officer's "end of watch" which is the last radio call ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio followed by silence.

Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization that recognizes police officers throughout the nation who died while in the line of duty.

To learn more, visit the web site www.endofwatchride.com.