College news

Matejek named to UofA LR chancellor's list

LITTLE ROCK -- Dylan Matejek, of Pea Ridge, has been named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

More than 615 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.

Tara Doepke named to MSU's spring 2022 dean's list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge made the list. Doepke was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2022 dean's list.